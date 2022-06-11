Anniversary John "Sonny" and Ruby Koch John "Sonny" and Ruby Koch are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10th. They were married June 10, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church, Scottsbluff, by Reverend Armin C. Muntz. Children of the couple include Tam and Dan Henkel of Scottsbluff, Kathy Jo Brozek of Surprise, Arizona, and Clay Rahmig of Gering. The couple also has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to the couple at 22 Stoney Creek Dr, Scottsbluff.