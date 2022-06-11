 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary John "Sonny" and Ruby Koch

  • 0
Anniversary John "Sonny" and Ruby Koch

Anniversary John "Sonny" and Ruby Koch John "Sonny" and Ruby Koch are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10th. They were married June 10, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church, Scottsbluff, by Reverend Armin C. Muntz. Children of the couple include Tam and Dan Henkel of Scottsbluff, Kathy Jo Brozek of Surprise, Arizona, and Clay Rahmig of Gering. The couple also has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to the couple at 22 Stoney Creek Dr, Scottsbluff.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam

Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam

Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam Stan and Diane Eskam are celebrating their 60th anniversary on June 7. They were married June 7, 1962, at St.…

Anniversary Tom and Mary Carson

Anniversary Tom and Mary Carson

Anniversary Tom and Mary Carson Do you remember this couple when they were young? Tom and Mary Carson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniv…

Anniversary Richard and Joyce Hass

Anniversary Richard and Joyce Hass

Anniversary Richard and Joyce Hass Richard and Joyce (Hergenrader) Hass will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10. They were ma…

Vic & Joyce Walker Anniversary

Anniversary Vic and Joyce Walker Vic and Joyce Walker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20th. The couple was married in 19…

Anniversary Jim and Carol Zier

Anniversary Jim and Carol Zier

Anniversary Jim and Carol Zier Jim and Carol Zier are celebrating 50 years of marital bliss. They were married at Calvary Lutheran Church in S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News