Anniversary Vonne and Alan Parish Vondel (Vonne) and Alan Parish celebrated their 70th Anniversary in their home. Their Children, Grandchild and Great Grandchildren helped them celebrate. Betty Peterson, Vonne's sister who was the Matron of Honor at their wedding was also there. If you would like to help them celebrate with a card please send it to 2217 Ave. O Scottsbluff NE 69361