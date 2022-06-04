Anniversary Richard and Joyce Hass Richard and Joyce (Hergenrader) Hass will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10. They were married in Scottsbluff in 1962 at Salem Congregational Church. They have two children, Troy and Tracy, as well as five grandchildren. Their family would like to celebrate them with a card shower. Please send cards to 130755 CR 25, Gering, NE 69341.