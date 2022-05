Anniversary Richard and Sandra Greene Richard and Sandra Greene of Scottsbluff will be celebrating 60 years of wedded bliss on June 1, 2022. The couple was married June 1, 1962 in Harrisburg, Nebraska. Their children, Penny Cooper and Donald Greene, along with their grandchildren and great grandchildren will be hosting a card shower for them. Cards may be sent to 713 W 20th Scottsbluff, NE 69361.