Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam Stan and Diane Eskam are celebrating their 60th anniversary on June 7. They were married June 7, 1962, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church by the late Father Clyde Whitney. They have one son, two granddaughters and two great-great-grandchildren, one boy and one girl.
