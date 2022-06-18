 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary Theresa & Vern Rasmussen

  • 0
Anniversary Theresa & Vern Rasmussen

50th Anniversary Vern and Theresa Rasmussen Theresa and Vern Rasmussen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 17. They were married on June 17, 1972, at St. Patrick Church in Sidney. Their children, Amy & Mike Colerick, Mikklena & John Matthews and Ryan & JJ Rasmussen and their families are hosting a card shower for the couple. Cards may be sent to Theresa & Vern Rasmussen, 6402 Wayne Rd, Alliance, NE 69301.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary Dan and Julie Marshall

Anniversary Dan and Julie Marshall

45th Anniversary Dan and Julie Marshall Dan and Julie Marshall were married June 18, 1977, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. Their …

Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam

Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam

Anniversary Stan and Diane Eskam Stan and Diane Eskam are celebrating their 60th anniversary on June 7. They were married June 7, 1962, at St.…

Anniversary Tom and Mary Carson

Anniversary Tom and Mary Carson

Anniversary Tom and Mary Carson Do you remember this couple when they were young? Tom and Mary Carson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniv…

Anniversary Richard and Joyce Hass

Anniversary Richard and Joyce Hass

Anniversary Richard and Joyce Hass Richard and Joyce (Hergenrader) Hass will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10. They were ma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News