Anniversary Tom and Mary Carson Do you remember this couple when they were young? Tom and Mary Carson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with their children Tom and Cathy. They were married June 2, 1962, at St. Agnes Church in Scottsbluff.
Anniversary Tom and Mary Carson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anniversary Randy and Janey Henkel Randy and Janey Henkel are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 28th. The couple was married i…
Anniversary Jim and Carol Zier Jim and Carol Zier are celebrating 50 years of marital bliss. They were married at Calvary Lutheran Church in S…
Anniversary Andrew M. and Julia A. Bucy Andrew M. Bucy and Julia A. (Keil) Bucy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2022.…
Anniversary Richard and Sandra Greene Richard and Sandra Greene of Scottsbluff will be celebrating 60 years of wedded bliss on June 1, 2022. T…
Anniversary Michael and Janice Blue Michael and Janice are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 27th. Congratulations on 50 years…