Anniversary Tom and Mary Carson

Anniversary Tom and Mary Carson Do you remember this couple when they were young? Tom and Mary Carson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with their children Tom and Cathy. They were married June 2, 1962, at St. Agnes Church in Scottsbluff.

