50th Anniversary Vance and Linda Stott Cheers to 50 years! Vance and Linda will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 15th. They were married in 1972 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff. Their family would like to help them celebrate with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 3119 8th Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

