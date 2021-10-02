Anniversary Ron and Ann Salomon Ron and Ann Salomon of Scottsbluff, Nebraska celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Ron & Ann were married at Coryell Park near Auburn, Nebraska on October 2, 1971. They have two sons, Matt Salomon, married to Marylou Salomon, and grandchildren Sarah & Michael, Aaron Salomon, married to Niki Salomon, and grandchildren Avery & Andrew. A celebration was held July 31, 2021 at the Weborg 21 Centre. Ron and Ann would like to thank all family and friends who have been a part of their lives these past 50 years.