Anniversary Patrick & Michelle Mu�oz Patrick and Michelle Mu�oz will be celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary on August 16th, 2021. They were married at Church of Bryant in Scottsbluff. Their children, Katie (Que Massey), Adam and Gabriel along with their grandchildren, Diego, Dominic and Briana would like honor them with a card shower and wish them a Happy Anniversary with many more years to come! If you would like to send anniversary greetings to Patrick and Michelle, send them to: 2210 Avenue G, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. "Life is a journey, and love is what makes that journey worthwhile."
