Anniversary Michael H. Clement & G. Ariel Clement Michael H. Clement and G. Ariel Clement celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on August 22, 1971 at The People's Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The pastor officiating was Pastor David Adams who was Ariel's father. They have been blessed with 10 children and 22 grandchildren so far. Mike has been the pastor of Bible Baptist Church (formerly The People's Church) since 1983. Their church family provided a card shower for them.
