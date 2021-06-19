Anniversary Russell and Beulah Freeburg Please join us for a card shower and open house on Saturday June 26th, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at the Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 N. Main Street, Bridgeport, NE. 69336 in celebration of Russell and Beulah Freeburg's 65th wedding anniversary and Russell Freeburg's 90th birthday party. Refreshments will be provided, enjoy an afternoon of fellowship with neighbors and family.