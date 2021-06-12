Anniversary Dallas & Lucille Whiting The children of Dallas and Lucille Whiting happily announce their 50th wedding anniversary. Dallas and Lucille were married Sunday, June 13th, 1971 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs, NE. Dallas and Lucille are the parent of 4 children, 12 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. A family reunion is planned June 13, 2021 to celebrate this momentous anniversary.