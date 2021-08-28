Anniversary Steve and Jan Swedberg The family of Steve and Jan Swedberg is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday, September 4, 2021. They were married at the Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cards of congratulations will reach them at 8383 Hwy 88, Bridgeport, NE 69336.
Anniversary
