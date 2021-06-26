Anniversary Don & Yvonne Fitts Celebrating 75 years together! The children of Don and Yvonne Fitts are pleased, and very grateful, to announce the 75th wedding anniversary of their parents. Don and Yvonne were married at the First Church of God in Gordon, Nebraska on June 30, 1946, and made their home farming northeast of Minatare, Nebraska. Plans are to celebrate quietly with their family. If you would like to participate in a card shower, cards may be sent to: Don and Yvonne Fitts, c/o The VISTA, Northfield Retirement Communities, 2460 Five Rocks Rd., Gering NE 69341 or mail to: 2525 Country Club Rd., Gering NE 69341. They will be delighted to receive them.
Anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anniversary Jim and Bette Hass Jim and Bette Hass will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at an Open House which will be hosted by …
Anniversary Russell and Beulah Freeburg Please join us for a card shower and open house on Saturday June 26th, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at th…
Anniversary Mike and Heidi Jackson Mike and Heidi Jackson of Gering, NE are celebrating their 40th Wedding Anniversary today. The couple were …
Anniversary Duane and Karol Stricker Duane and Karol Stricker will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary. They were married in Torrington, WY …
Anniversary Dallas & Lucille Whiting The children of Dallas and Lucille Whiting happily announce their 50th wedding anniversary. Dallas an…
Anniversary Loren and Judy Hoatson Loren and Judy Hoatson will celebrate their 50th anniversary on June 5, 2021. They were married at the Sacr…
Anniversary Bill and Kathy Rogers Bill and Kathy Rogers are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend. They were married at Unit…
Anniversary Larry & Marilyn Wagner The children and grandchildren of Larry and Marilyn Wagner of Mitchell wish to honor the couple on thei…