Anniversary Mike and Linda Minzey Mike and Linda Minzey of Terrytown will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on September 25th, 2021 with a private renewal of vows. The couple were married September 25, 1971 at Trinity Community United Methodist Church in Gering. Their children are Mike Jr. (Dez) of Gering and Krystal (Joe) Cardenas of North Platte. Grandchildren are Jadon and Brady Minzey of Gering and Gabriela and Lukas Cardenas of North Platte.
Anniversary
