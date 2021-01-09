Anniversary Roger & Kathie Heigel Roger and Kathie (Leever) Heigel will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on January 16, 2021. They were married a Faith United Church of Christ, Bayard, NE. by Rev. Russell Malchow. They have two sons; Matthew and Mark. Please join them along with their daugther-in-law, Farrah and granchildren, Makayla and Brady by sending a card to: P.O. Box 490, Bayard, NE 69334.
Anniversary
