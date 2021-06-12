Anniversary Don & Shirley Collamore Don and Shirley (Hubbard) Collamore will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 20th. They were married at Bayard, NE. in 1956. Their children, Pam (Bill) Wiggam, Paula (Kenny) Gudahl, Sheila (Fred) Sorenson and Keith (Kitty) Collamore along with their 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards can be sent to the couple at: 2408 Lawson Dr. Loveland, CO. 80538.