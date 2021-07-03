Anniversary Lucien and Margaret (McDonald) Kicken Lucien and Margaret (McDonald) Kicken were married June 30, 1956, at St Theresa's Catholic Church in Mitchell. They are celebrating this 65th anniversary with their children Mark (Joanne) of Buckley, Washington, David (Joan) of Minatare, Mary Tompkins (Danny)of Scottsbluff, Teresa Jacobs of Lincoln, Emily Starr (Patrick) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Louis (Amy) of Gering. Lucien and Margaret have sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Please join us in wishing them a happy anniversary. Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 1616 West 20th Street, Scottsbluff.