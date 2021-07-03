Anniversary Lucien and Margaret (McDonald) Kicken Lucien and Margaret (McDonald) Kicken were married June 30, 1956, at St Theresa's Catholic Church in Mitchell. They are celebrating this 65th anniversary with their children Mark (Joanne) of Buckley, Washington, David (Joan) of Minatare, Mary Tompkins (Danny)of Scottsbluff, Teresa Jacobs of Lincoln, Emily Starr (Patrick) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Louis (Amy) of Gering. Lucien and Margaret have sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Please join us in wishing them a happy anniversary. Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 1616 West 20th Street, Scottsbluff.
Anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anniversary Don & Yvonne Fitts Celebrating 75 years together! The children of Don and Yvonne Fitts are pleased, and very grateful, to anno…
Anniversary Russell and Beulah Freeburg Please join us for a card shower and open house on Saturday June 26th, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at th…