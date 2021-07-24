Anniversary Nolan and Reenie Berry Nolan and Reenie Berry will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary with an Open House on August 7, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Weborg 21 Hotel Ballroom, 2605 10th St, Gering. They were married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dalton, NE, on June 12, 1971. Their children, Tom and Stephanie Gifford and David and Jacky Berry, along with their grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ryan, Luke, Noah and Samantha Gifford, with Ian and Brooke Stotesbery and Nash Berry, would like to wish them lots of love and a very blessed day in honor of their Golden Anniversary. The family will joyfully celebrate with a family trip to San Diego, CA, in December.
