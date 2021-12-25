 Skip to main content
Anniversary Harlan & Beth Trupp Harlan & Beth Trupp will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Friday, December 31st. They were married in Scottsbluff, NE in 1971 and have spent fifty years together in Gering where they raised their family and have made many lifelong friends. They enjoy being involved in the community, spending time with friends, camping/RVing, and visiting their children and grandchildren. Their children, Ryan (Ashley) Trupp and Monica (Ben) Brezina invite you to help them celebrate by sending cards to Harlan and Beth Trupp at: 2570 Country Club Rd., Gering, NE 69341.

