Anniversary Dick & Glynette Patton Dick and Glynette Patton of Gering, NE are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Novermber 27, 2020. Dick and Glynette graduated from Banner County High School. Dick attended Colorado State University and Glynette attended Graceland College in Iowa. Soon after, they were married at the Gering Methodist Church November 27, 1960 and made their home in Banner County where they raised thier two daughters; Daugh Trapp and Kaleigh Patton. Dick and Glynette farmed and ranched most of their lives while Dick addiotionally spent over 30 years as a crop insurance claims adjuster. Their family would like to celebrate this milestone in their lives with a card shower. Please send cards of congratulations to: 1735 16th Street, Gering, NE 69341.

Anniversary Martin & Melody Staab November 22, 1980 - November 22, 2020 Our 40 year anniversary will not be a time of celebration. Because…

Anniversary Henry & Evelyn Meter Henry & Evelyn Meter will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2020. Married…

Anniversary Jim & Marsha McGowan Jim & Marsha McGowan of Banner County to celebrate their Golden Anniversary Plus One on Sunday, Novem…

Anniversary Dennis & Linda Mitchell Dennis & Linda Mitchell of Minatare will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on November…

