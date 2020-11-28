Anniversary Dick & Glynette Patton Dick and Glynette Patton of Gering, NE are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Novermber 27, 2020. Dick and Glynette graduated from Banner County High School. Dick attended Colorado State University and Glynette attended Graceland College in Iowa. Soon after, they were married at the Gering Methodist Church November 27, 1960 and made their home in Banner County where they raised thier two daughters; Daugh Trapp and Kaleigh Patton. Dick and Glynette farmed and ranched most of their lives while Dick addiotionally spent over 30 years as a crop insurance claims adjuster. Their family would like to celebrate this milestone in their lives with a card shower. Please send cards of congratulations to: 1735 16th Street, Gering, NE 69341.