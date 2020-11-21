 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary Martin & Melody Staab November 22, 1980 - November 22, 2020 Our 40 year anniversary will not be a time of celebration. Because of COVID-19, Melody left for heaven October 26. I ask that family and friends remember our time together as the "M+M's." A comedy team on life's stage, with our teasing of each other always causing smiles and laughter. Please remember those times as they were and don't cry for what could have been. Cards may be sent to: P.O. Box 21, Limon, NE 69352.

Tags

