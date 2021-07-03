Anniversary Robert & Nancy Newton The children of Robert and Nancy Newton would like to wish them a happy 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 3rd, 1971 at Christ The King church in Gering, Ne. They will be celebrating with family throughout the weekend at their family reunion and later on in the year, a family trip is planned. We love you mom and dad!
