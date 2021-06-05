Anniversary Marvin and Virginia Harimon Marvin and Virginia Harimon were blessed to have celebrated their 70th Wedding anniversary on June 1, 2021. They will be having a family celebration at the Metropolitan Restaurant in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Sunday, June 6th. We would love to have you join in the celebration with a card shower. Please send cards to 1618 Larkspur Drive, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361.