Anniversary Michael & Jerilyn Donovan Michael and Jerilyn Donovan will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today, July 4th, 2021. They were married on the 4th of July in 1981 at the Holiday Inn Holidome in Casper, WY. They have two children, Kristen (Mitch) Bern and Derreck, and 1 grandchild, Michaela Bern. They will be celebrating this momentous occasion by taking a cruise this winter and travel to Ireland next year.
