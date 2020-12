Anniversary Peggy and Edward (Spike) Eberspecher Peggy and Edward (Spike) Eberspecher will be celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary 12/21/2020 in Wickenburg, Arizona. They were married in Crawford, Nebraska and have made their home in Scottbluff, Ne. Their children are requesting a card shower to their winter home, 90 W Yavapai, #3, Wickenburg, AZ. 85399.