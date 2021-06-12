 Skip to main content
Anniversary Howard & Peggy Atkins Atkins will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary June 12, 2021. Their children would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 1502 Larkspur Drive, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Anniversary Duane and Karol Stricker Duane and Karol Stricker will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary. They were married in Torrington, WY …

Anniversary Loren and Judy Hoatson Loren and Judy Hoatson will celebrate their 50th anniversary on June 5, 2021. They were married at the Sacr…

Anniversary Marvin and Virginia Harimon Marvin and Virginia Harimon were blessed to have celebrated their 70th Wedding anniversary on June 1, …

Anniversary Harold & Delores Schillereff Harold & Delores Schillereff will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2021. …

Anniversary Charlie and Judi Doty Charlie and Judi Doty are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary June 4, 2021. Their children, Tom and A…

Anniversary Jim & Jeanette Dietrich Jim & Jeanette Dietrich will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The…

Anniversary Robert & Sharon Harvey Robert & Sharon Harvey, formally of Banner County, currently of McCook, NE, will be celebrating the…

