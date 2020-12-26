Anniversary Greg and Kay Jackson It was 50 years ago on December 31, 1970 that Gregory Ray Jackson married Glenda Kay Lempka. Fast-forward to 2020, they raised 5 kids and have 11 grandkids that they enjoy spending time with, watching sporting events, playing cards, hunting, fishing, and camping. Unfortunately, we cannot get everyone together to celebrate so we are asking you to send a card and tell us about your favorite memory of them. Please send cards to: Greg and Kay Jackson, 60853 County Road N, Lyman NE 69352.