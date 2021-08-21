 Skip to main content
Anniversary Bud and Shirley Gillespie The children of Bud and Shirley Gillespie are hosting a 60th wedding anniversary open house from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday August 29th at the Community Shepherds at 404 Francis Street in Dalton, NE. Desserts, coffee, tea will be served. Everyone welcome. No presents please.

