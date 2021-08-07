 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Anniversary Marv and Jo Kishiyama Marvin M. Kishiyama and Sara Joan Upp were married August 13, 1971. We have enjoyed five decades of a fun, full life including: two sons Joe (Tevia) and Terry; three grandsons Zack (Kaitlyn), Max, and Kaion, one granddaughter Emi; wonderful kids in our life Grace, Ella, Luke, and great niece Hailey, and other great family and friends. We are planning a trip to Oregon this Fall.

