Anniversary Lloyd and Alene Jacox Lloyd and Alene Jacox will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on March 11, 2022. They were married on March 11, 1972 in Rapid City, SD. Daughters include; Kim Smith, Donna Jacox, and Tammy Rood, Son; the late Leslie Jacox, Grandchildren, Jessica Brenizer, Lee Brenizer, James Jacox, Dawn Jacox, Alex Rood, Kyley Jacox, and the late Aubry Jacox, and great granddaughter Meridia Reinmuth would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards of congratulations can be sent to Lloyd and Arlene at: 821 West 20th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.