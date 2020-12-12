Anniversary Doc & Pat Roberts Doc and Pat Roberts celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Friday Dec. 11, 2020. They were married in 1960 at the Presbyterian Church in Bayard, Nebraska. Their children: Clay, Jim, and Wendy and their families would like you to help honor their union by joining a virtual / digital card party in honor of them on Zoom. Let your presence be your card. The party is on Sunday, Dec. 20th from 2:00-4:00 PM at the meeting ID 215 523 0107. If you don't know how to Zoom, it's easy and free, just ask somebody younger for help, or call Wendy @ 719-330-8494 or Jim 308-632-7705.