Anniversary Wes & Elnora Sell Wes and Elnora Sell will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on July 15th, 2021. They were married in 1951 at Hope Congregational Church in Bayard, Nebraska. They have 3 children: Cindy Peterson (Bob), Susie Saip (Lee), and Gregg Sell, 2 grandchildren: Chris Peterson (Mollie), Sara Schmidt (Chad), and 6 great grandchildren: Conner, Nolan, and Laney Schmidt, Leo, Nora and Will Peterson. A private family gathering will be held. Cards may be sent to: Wes & Elnora Sell, 1914 Avenue L, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.