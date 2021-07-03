Anniversary Alferd and LaDonna (Lessman) Jung Alferd and LaDonna (Lessman) Jung have celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on June 29. They were married at Salem Lutheran Church in Gurley, NE. Their children and grandchildren would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 837 Olsen Dr., Sidney, NE 69162.
