Anniversary Rick and Soni Smith Rick and Soni Smith of Gering are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. Rick and Soni (Brester) were married on October 24, 1981, at Salem Congregational in Scottsbluff. They have two children, Derek Smith, married to Katie, and Nikki Danielzuk, married to Chase. Their grandchildren are Reese, Knox, Nash, Barrett, and Kennedy. Their family would like to honor them in a card shower. Anniversary wishes can be sent to: PO Box 156, Gering, NE, 69341.
Anniversary
