Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary Tim & Sandi Stricker Tim and Sandi Stricker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 28, 2020. We are so thankful for parents/grandparents who have inspired such great love and have continued in a solid community of friends for so many years. Thank you for teaching us patience, kindness, humility, selflessness, and perseverance. Happy 50 years!! Love, Your Family. In true Covid fashion, in lieu of an in person celebration, cards can be mailed to 70707 CR 20, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Anniversary Mark & Annette Lang Mark and Annette Lang will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on December 1st. Mark and Annette…

Anniversary Tom and Marg Dredla Tom and Marg Dredla will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 5, 2020. Their love story began …

Anniversary Dick & Glynette Patton Dick and Glynette Patton of Gering, NE are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Novermber 27, …

Anniversary Martin & Melody Staab November 22, 1980 - November 22, 2020 Our 40 year anniversary will not be a time of celebration. Because…

Anniversary Henry & Evelyn Meter Henry & Evelyn Meter will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2020. Married…

Anniversary Dennis & Linda Mitchell Dennis & Linda Mitchell of Minatare will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on November…

Anniversary Jim & Marsha McGowan Jim & Marsha McGowan of Banner County to celebrate their Golden Anniversary Plus One on Sunday, Novem…

