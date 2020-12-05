Anniversary Tim & Sandi Stricker Tim and Sandi Stricker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 28, 2020. We are so thankful for parents/grandparents who have inspired such great love and have continued in a solid community of friends for so many years. Thank you for teaching us patience, kindness, humility, selflessness, and perseverance. Happy 50 years!! Love, Your Family. In true Covid fashion, in lieu of an in person celebration, cards can be mailed to 70707 CR 20, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.