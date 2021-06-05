Anniversary Duane and Karol Stricker Duane and Karol Stricker will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary. They were married in Torrington, WY at the First United Church of Christ on June 12, 1971. They had a 2-day Dutch Hop at the Legion in Minatare, NE. Their children Kim and Jerry Doremus, Kelly and Kyla Stricker, along with grandchildren Emily, Garrett and Philip Doremus and Molly, Riley Stricker, and Zach Ansley wish them a Blessed Day.