Anniversary Floyd and Sharon Gowin Floyd and Sharon Gowin of Mitchell will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on December 27th, 2021. Their children and grandchildren would like to honor them with a Card Shower. Well wishes may be sent to them at: 1650 13th Ave, Mitchell, NE 69357. Their children are Lori and Todd Karpen, Eric Gowin and Becky Tower. Grandchildren and great grandchildren are Brandon and Tahlia Karpen, Lacey, Grayson, and Lane, Mikaela and Jeff Winters and baby Winters any day now, Molly and Jimmy Russell, and Spencer Gowin.