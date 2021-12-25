Anniversary Floyd and Sharon Gowin Floyd and Sharon Gowin of Mitchell will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on December 27th, 2021. Their children and grandchildren would like to honor them with a Card Shower. Well wishes may be sent to them at: 1650 13th Ave, Mitchell, NE 69357. Their children are Lori and Todd Karpen, Eric Gowin and Becky Tower. Grandchildren and great grandchildren are Brandon and Tahlia Karpen, Lacey, Grayson, and Lane, Mikaela and Jeff Winters and baby Winters any day now, Molly and Jimmy Russell, and Spencer Gowin.
Anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anniversary Jim and Edna Dudden Jim and Edna Dudden will be celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary on December 20, 2021. They were married…
Anniversary Reiny and Donna Feil Reiny and Donna Feil will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on December 16th. They were married D…
Anniversary Dennis and Deborah Meyer Dennis and Deborah Meyer will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Decembe…