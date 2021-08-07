Anniversary Jim and Jana Kehn Jim and Jana Kehn will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year. They were married at the Scottsbluff Presbyterian Church on August 18th, 1971 with Connie Reifschneider and Doug Rothenberger serving as the maid of honor and best man. Their children, Conrad Kehn, Sarah Billingsley and Cassandra Muhr, invite you to join them for an open house celebration at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering between 2-5pm on Saturday, August 14th. Enjoy reminiscing with 5 decades of photos and a display of the original wedding dress. Cake and light finger foods will be served. Congratulations mom and dad!