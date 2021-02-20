Anniversary Vern & Joy Eberhardt Vern and Joy Eberhardt will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on February 26, 2021. They were married at St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff on February 26, 1961. Please join their family, Rick & Tami Pierce, Billy & Tari Baker, Ladd & Traci Petitt and also their grandkids & great grandkids with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Vern & Joy at: Box 2, Minatare, NE 69356. A family celebration will take place this summer.