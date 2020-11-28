 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0

Anniversary Tom and Marg Dredla Tom and Marg Dredla will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 5, 2020. Their love story began on a blind date while attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They were married December 5, 1970 at Grace United Methodist Church in David City, Nebraska. Scottsbluff became their home in 1975 where they raised their three children. They are truly an example of unconditional love and kindness. Their children, TJ and Shelli Dredla, Anne and Corey Pierce, and Gretchen and Jason Halley along with their six grandchildren are honoring them with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to the couple at 733 Rosedale Drive, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Martin & Melody Staab November 22, 1980 - November 22, 2020 Our 40 year anniversary will not be a time of celebration. Because…

+2
Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Henry & Evelyn Meter Henry & Evelyn Meter will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2020. Married…

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Jim & Marsha McGowan Jim & Marsha McGowan of Banner County to celebrate their Golden Anniversary Plus One on Sunday, Novem…

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Dennis & Linda Mitchell Dennis & Linda Mitchell of Minatare will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on November…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News