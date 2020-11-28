Anniversary Tom and Marg Dredla Tom and Marg Dredla will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 5, 2020. Their love story began on a blind date while attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They were married December 5, 1970 at Grace United Methodist Church in David City, Nebraska. Scottsbluff became their home in 1975 where they raised their three children. They are truly an example of unconditional love and kindness. Their children, TJ and Shelli Dredla, Anne and Corey Pierce, and Gretchen and Jason Halley along with their six grandchildren are honoring them with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to the couple at 733 Rosedale Drive, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.