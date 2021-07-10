Anniversary Rev. Lauren & Shirley Ekdahl Rev. Lauren & Shirley Ekdahl will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 16th, 2021. They were married in 1961 at the Holdrege, Nebraska, United Methodist Church and are the parents of 3 daughters: Carol, Carmen (twins) and Laura Jean. They are the proud grandparents of 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anniversary Dick & Sharon Rahmig Dick and Sharon Rahmig will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on July 18th, 2021. Their children, Cha…
Anniversary Lucien and Margaret (McDonald) Kicken Lucien and Margaret (McDonald) Kicken were married June 30, 1956, at St Theresa's Catholic C…
Anniversary Robert & Nancy Newton The children of Robert and Nancy Newton would like to wish them a happy 50th wedding anniversary. They w…
Anniversary Michael & Jerilyn Donovan Michael and Jerilyn Donovan will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today, July 4th, 2021…
Anniversary Don & Yvonne Fitts Celebrating 75 years together! The children of Don and Yvonne Fitts are pleased, and very grateful, to anno…
Anniversary Bill and Kathy Rogers Bill and Kathy Rogers are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend. They were married at Unit…
Anniversary Alferd and LaDonna (Lessman) Jung Alferd and LaDonna (Lessman) Jung have celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on June 29. The…