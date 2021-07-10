 Skip to main content
Anniversary Rev. Lauren & Shirley Ekdahl Rev. Lauren & Shirley Ekdahl will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 16th, 2021. They were married in 1961 at the Holdrege, Nebraska, United Methodist Church and are the parents of 3 daughters: Carol, Carmen (twins) and Laura Jean. They are the proud grandparents of 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

