Anniversary Larry and Kris Scovil Larry and Kris Scovil, formerly of Scottsbluff, will celebrate their 50th anniversary on December 19. They were married in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1970. After pastoring churches in North Dakota and Minnesota, they made Scottsbluff their home for almost two decades. Their children, Jennifer (Scott) Reisig of Scottsbluff, Jarin (Sarah Jennings) of Laramie, and Lindsay (Brandt Binkley) of Dallas, along with their six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, invite you to celebrate by sending cards to: 321 53rd Ave, Greeley, CO 80634.