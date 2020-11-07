 Skip to main content
Anniversary Dennis & Linda Mitchell Dennis & Linda Mitchell of Minatare will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on November 8, 2020. They were married in 1970, in the Good Shepard Episcopal Church in Bridgeport. Their children, Kim and Kevin Kniss of Scottsbluff and Scott Mitchell and Carol Stricker of Las Vegas, NV and grandson Austin Kniss of Minatare, would like to honor them with a card shower. A family trip is being planned for a later date. Please send cards to: Dennis and Linda Mitchell, 3300099 County Rd R, Minatare, NE 69365.

