Anniversary Larry & Marilyn Wagner The children and grandchildren of Larry and Marilyn Wagner of Mitchell wish to honor the couple on their 60th wedding anniversary. Larry and Marilyn were married June 11, 1961. They have spent most of their married life in Mitchell. Their children are Julie (Greg) Wilber and Gary (Marcy) Wagner, and their grandchildren are Eric Lovelace, Alec Wilber, Andie Wilber, and Crystal Dart.