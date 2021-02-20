Anniversary George & Diane Leis George and Diane Leis will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on February 28th. They were married at St. James Luthern Church in 1971 and have spent fifty wonderful years together in Scottsbluff where they have raised their family and made many friends. Their love, compassion, and dedication is inspiring and we hope they enjoy many more wonderful years together. We are hoping to celebrate in person this summer. At this time their children Ben Leis and Phil & Andrea Arellano along with their granchildren Sarah & Whitney Arellano invite you to celebrate by sending cards of congratulations to: 1819 Ave P Scottsbluff, NE 69361.