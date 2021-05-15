Anniversary Robert & Sharon Harvey Robert & Sharon Harvey, formally of Banner County, currently of McCook, NE, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on May 28th, 2021. Please join their family in celebrating this occasion with a card shower. Cards and well wishes may be sent to 1518 E Fair Acres Dr, McCook, NE 69001.
