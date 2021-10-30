Anniversary Roger & Carolyn Jensen Roger & Carolyn Jensen of Gering will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on November 5th, 1961 at the First Christian Church in Alliance, Nebraska. Their children & spouses, Chris & Barb Jensen, Rod & Cindy Jensen, Joy & Tim Crist and Jared & Diana Jensen, 9 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren will get together later this month to help them celebrate.