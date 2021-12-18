Anniversary Jim and Edna Dudden Jim and Edna Dudden will be celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary on December 20, 2021. They were married December 20, 1952 by the justice of the peace at the court house in Gering, NE. Their children Yvonne Wiseman, Dixie Barber & T.K. Dudden would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards of Congratulations can be sent to them at: 316 West Hamilton Street, Morrill, NE 69358.
